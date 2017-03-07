Gambia: Youth Forum - Youth Activist Lamin E. Fatty Is Gdc National Assembly Candidate for Kombo South

Lamin E. Fatty, a youth activist and journalist, was on Sunday unveiled as the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) candidate for Kombo South constituency, for April 6 National Assembly elections.

Mr Fatty was unveiled by the Gambia Democratic Congress leader, Mamma Kandeh, in Gunjur, at a meeting witnessed by the party militants across Kombo South constituency and the surrounding areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Fatty challenged the youths of Kombo South constituency to rally behind the GDC, and to vote for him massively in the forthcoming National Assembly election set for 6 April 2017.

Mr Fatty said he is ready to support and empower the youths in Kombo South if he wins the April 6 National Assembly election, adding that youths were neglected in the past and he would improve their condition.

He added that youths play a crucial role in the development of the country, and they need support to realise their dreams and aspirations in life.

He revealed that Kombo South is a constituency blessed with a useful youth population, and that if he wins the April 6 National Assembly election, he would improve their condition in the constituency.

Mr Fatty appealed to the people of Kombo South to vote massively for him in the forthcoming National Assembly election, and bring more development to the constituency.

GDC leader Mamma Kandeh, also challenged the people of Kombo South, especially the youths to vote enormously for Lamin E. Fatty in the forthcoming National Assembly election.

Mr Kandeh said Lamin E. Fatty is humble, and will bring more development to Kombo South if he happens to win the April 6 National Assembly election under Gambia Democratic Congress ticket.

Lamin E. Fatty was born in 1989 in Nyofelleh village in Kombo South, West Coast, and is a youth activist and journalist prior to his unveiling as the Gambia Democratic Congress candidate for Kombo South constituency for 6 April National Assembly election.