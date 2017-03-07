7 March 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Trial of Former NIA Officials Stalls

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bruce Asemota

The criminal trial involving nine ex-NIA officials could not proceed yesterday before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara of the High Court in Banjul.

It would be recalled that the former officials of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, were arraigned before the Banjul Magistrates' Court, charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit felony and murder on 23 February 2017, before magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the Banjul Magistrates' Court.

The accused persons are Yankuba Badjie, Louis Gomez, Saikou Omar Jeng, Haruna Suso, Yusupha Jammeh, Lamin Lang Sanyang, Tamba Masireh, Lamin Darboe and Babucarr Sallah.

When the matter was called, state counsel Olimatou Danso said the absence of the accused persons in court was because the prisons authority was not aware that the matter was coming up yesterday.

She informed the court that the state was served with the hearing notice, but it was yet to receive the case file from the Inspector General of Police.

She, therefore, craved the court's indulgence to grant the state a short adjournment, to enable them put their house in order and prosecute the case diligently.

Presiding Judge Kumba Sillah-Camara said it is the duty of the state to ensure the presence of the accused persons in court.

She urged the state to file the necessary information, adding that without the necessary information the court could not proceed with the case.

Lawyer C.E. Mene, defence counsel for the Yankuba Badjie, informed the court that the defence had not been served with any information or bill of indictment regarding the accused persons.

The matter was adjourned until 13 March 2017, for mention.

Gambia

GNOC Secretary General Outlines Plans for the Media

The Secretary General of Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC), Abdoulie M. Jallow, has outlined his committee's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.