Gambia: Representing Gambia Is My Biggest Dream - Young Gambian Sensation in Spanish Football

A young Gambian sensation from Kuntaya plying his trade in the third tier of Spanish football has expressed his strong desire and willingness to represent the Scorpions should they knock on his doors.

"The Gambia is my homeland, that's the place I am proud of, and representing The Gambia in the biggest international competitions and winning them, is one of my biggest dreams," he said.

Ousman Touray was born in The Gambia and he started playing football in his hometown of Kuntaya when he was a small boy.

He continued playing football in the Kombos where he was attending High school.

Shortly before completing high school in 2010, he travelled to Spain where he continued playing football for a small club called Cerdanyola De Mataro, a first division league Under16, registering an impressive score of 30 goals in just his first year at the club.

This sensational performance in his maiden season as a soccer player in Spanish football drew the attention of the biggest club in the city of Mataro in Catalonia.

After reaching an agreement with them, he was signed by C.E Mataro to play for their youth team.

He spent two years at the club playing against the youth teams of giant clubs like Barcelona, Espanyol, Girona, Sabadell where he recorded an impressive score of 35 goals to his name.

Due to his consistency and superb goal-scoring records, Ousman got promoted to the Mataro first team in the first division regional league.

After playing a season with the Mataro Seniors with an impressing tally of 15 goals and 7 assists to his name in his first year at the club, Spanish 3rd division side, Vilasar de Mar signed him to play for their first team where he is currently playing and has continued to impress with 4 goals and 4 assists to his name so far.

Ousman Touray plays as a winger left and right and occasionally as a striker.

"I have loved this game since I was a kid, and I always dream of playing at the top level," the young Gambian winger said, adding that he intends to play in the European top leagues.