Gambia: NYC Receives New Vehicle From UNFPA

The National Youth Council (NYC) has received a brand new pickup vehicle from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), as part of their support to youth empowerment in The Gambia.

The donation of the Toyota Hilux pickup to the National Youth Council was to support programme implementation on Youth and the Demographic Dividend.

Receiving the keys on behalf of the NYC, Hon. Henry Gomez, Minister of Youth and Sports, said the expectations of youths on the new government are really huge, and urgent actions and results are required.

He reaffirmed his ministry's commitment to continue working with UNFPA to deliver for the country's youths.

"If we said no to 'back way' let us also asked ourselves what are we going to do for them. Many are in Libya; who knows what they are facing there, and also in Italy."

Minister Gomez added: "We are so grateful, and we will do our utmost best to keep the vehicle in order, because such gesture doesn't come every day".

Kunle Adeniyi, the UNFPA country representative, said the National Youth Council has been one of their implementing partners, and they have continually been providing support to them to serve the young people of the country to achieve the demographic dividend.

"We are providing this vehicle to help in programme implementation and delivery of service," he said.

Momodou Lamin Ceesay, MoYS permanent secretary, said UNFPA has been a strong partner of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

"We can mention a lot of things that UNFPA has done for the ministry and youths. I want to renew our appreciation of all that you have been doing for us over the years. I want to assure you that this vehicle will be well kept, and put into good use so that NYC can deliver on its mandates."

Muhammed Lamin Bah, chairperson, Banjul Youth Committee, expressed his appreciation to UNFPA for their support.

He assured the UN agency that they would take good care of the vehicle, and it would be used for its intended purpose.