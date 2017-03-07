Ghana: Nana Worried Over Pollution of Water Bodies

Flagstaff House Accra — The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says the country cannot ignore its environment, as it endangers the very survival of the beautiful and blessed land that our forebears bequeathed to us.

He expressed sadness over the fact that the dense forests that were home to varied trees, plants and fauna, have largely disappeared.

Giving his Independence anniversary speech yesterday, at the Black Star square, the President said "today, we import timber for our use, and the description of our land as a tropical forest no longer fits the reality. Our rivers and lakes are disappearing, and those that still exist are all polluted.

"Sadly, the economic dividend that was meant to accompany our freedom has still not materialised. Sixty years after those heady days, too many of our people continue to wallow in unacceptable poverty."

He continued that after sixty years, the nation has run out of excuses and it was time to set Ghana right and get our country to where it should be.

The President noted that the challenge before the nation is to build our economy and generate a prosperous, progressive and dignified life for the mass of our people and that hard work, enterprise, creativity and a consistent fight against corruption in public life would bring the transformation we seek.

"We will achieve these goals when we move and act as a united people. We must take pride in our diversity by all means, but the Ghanaian must always rise above the ethnic or sectional interest. We have a bright future and we must mobilize all our resources and all our strengths, here and in the Ghanaian Diaspora, to get to that Promised Land faster".

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, clad in white locally made smock, after inspecting the guard on parade, lighted the perpetual flame for the independence celebration and then a torch to symbolise the year on celebration of the anniversary.

The torch was handed over to legendary Azumah Nelson, who would tour the regions with it, as the celebration continues.

The colourful event saw the display of the diverse culture of the country, where traditional dances from the ten regions painted the celebration with beauty.

Nana Akufo-Addo further indicated that Ghana did not own the land, but hold it in trust for generations yet unborn.

"We have a right to exploit the bounties of the earth and extract the minerals and even redirect the path of the rivers, but we do not have the right to denude the land of the plants and fauna nor poison the rivers and lakes.

"There is nothing we can do better to pay homage to those who fought to free us from bondage than to dedicate this 60th independence anniversary to protecting our environment and regenerating the lands and water bodies."

He expressed gratefulness that on such a happy day, leaders of our neighbouring countries and friendly nations joined in our celebration, while thanking the children from across the country for their excellent march.

"I thank the cultural troupes from across the country on their magnificent display, which has showcased the best of Ghanaian culture. Our Armed Forces and security services are rightly celebrated across the region, the continent and the world for their professionalism and contribution to global peace and security.

"I thank the officers and the men and women of the Ghana Armed forces, the police service and the other security services for their display of order, pomp and ceremony. And I thank them all for their willingness to put their lives on the line to secure our domestic peace and tranquillity and the sanctity of our property."

According to the President, he has confidence that the country could and would achieve the dreams of our forebears. He was hopeful that the country would continue to make itself worthy inheritors of this land.

"I know that we will wear the accolade of being a Ghanaian with pride. Let us mobilize for the happy and prosperous Ghana of tomorrow, in which all of us, including our youth, our women and the vulnerable in our society, will have equal opportunities to realise their potential, and build lives of dignity.

"Then, our independence will be meaningful. Then, we will have a Ghana beyond aid," he concluded.