Ghana: N/R Minister Woos Investors

Tamale — THE NORTHERN Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed has called on both local and international investors to consider making the region especially the capital, Tamale, their preferred investment destination to enhance job creation and business opportunities for the idle youth.

According to the Minister, the ruling government was ready to create a sound and peaceful environment for the investors and their businesses to thrive.

Addressing over 3,000 youth during a Health Walk in Tamale, Mr. Saeed said that the bigger vision of the current government was to partner with the private sector players and international investors to create massive employment opportunities for the Ghanaian youth who were neglected by the previous government.

He indicated that the Northern Region had the highest advantage than any other region in Ghana, in terms of landmass and that the traditional rulers were ready to release any portion of land free of charge or for a small fee to any investor who would want to establish in the region.

"Our hospitality is exceptional, we have the best local and continental dishes, good transport system and we have dynamic and trustworthy labour force ready to work. So I want to take this opportunity to invite the investors out there to come in their numbers to establish in the north".

Salifu Saeed encouraged the youth to remain peaceful to enable the government to implement its good policies and programmes to bring about the needed transformation. He asked them to also do regular exercise to remain healthy.

The Minister was accompanied by the Northern Regional Youth Organizer of the NPP, Alhaji Rashid C.O.P and other NPP groups, such as 'Yes We Can', 'Loyal Ladies', 'Competent Ladies', 'Danquah Ladies' and Constituency youth organizers, among others.

The health walk started at Legion near Picorna Hotel through the Barclays Bank, taxi rank, agric traffic light, Choggu roundabout and ended at the Tamale Sports stadium.

The youth could not hide their joy for the show of love and oneness by the minister towards them and pledged to stand by him in order to position the region for development