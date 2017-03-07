Ghana's True Story Told - Through Drama and Dance

This country's rich tradition, dug up from Ghana's rich cultural diversity, linked up with the modern concept of militarism, borrowed from the colonial past, blended beautifully to excite the audience at the Black Star Square in Accra, and arm-chair television audience throughout the country, as Ghana celebrated its Diamond Jubilee of independence yesterday.

It was an event to behold, as boxing icon Professor Azumah Nelson received the 60th Anniversary torch from President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, after the Head of State had lit the perpetual flame and handed it over to the former world champion to start the relay run from the Black Star Square. The sight of this nation's most accomplished boxing idol running the first leg of the baton race, thrilled the entire grounds.

After a run around the parade grounds, Azumah headed for the nearby Ohene Djan Stadium, where he was scheduled to hand over the torch to the Greater Accra Minister, Ishmael Ashitey. The torch will visit all 10 regional capitals in the country, re-echoing the message of sixty years of nationhood.

Ghanaian popular actor Kofi Adu, known on the screen as Agya Koo, and a number of fellow Kumawuud actors and actresses got the crowd cheering with a rendition of the importance of educating the girl child.

Agya Koo, who doles on his boy child while neglecting his girl-child is devastated on learning that his boy had been killed in a gun attack in school. Meanwhile, the daughter of his friend, Akroboto, has graduated with honours from the law school to become the leading attorney in the community.

Various songs and dances from the various regions, illustrating unity in diversity, were rendered on the parade floor. There was Kpanlogo from the Ga Traditional area, Kete and Adowa from Ashanti, and Asafo from the Central Region among others.

The enactments were side attractions to the main show, in which 1,200 members of the security forces, and nearly the same number of school children, marched to commemorate 60 years of independence. Head of State Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took the salute and reviewed the parade of the security forces.

A number of market women, drawn from Makola, Agblobloshie and Kaneshie, joined the march, displaying a number of their wares, including food stuff. Yesterday's audience at the Independence Square also saw 'Trooping the Colours,' by the military. The ceremony is said to have been borrowed from the British military, which is enacted in the British Isles as part of activities marking the official birthday of the Queen.

Unlike the British experience, which occurs every year, the Ghanaian version is organised every decade. Unconfirmed reports indicate that four school children, and a number of military officers, collapsed on parade and were revived by First Aid officials on stand-by.

Under the theme 'Mobilising for the Future,' the parade at the Black Star Square attracted quite a number of local and foreign dignitaries. There were three former Heads of State of Ghana at the Black Star Square. Flt-Lt. Jerry John Rawlings was there with one-time First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings. In tow was ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor, the 'Gentle Giant', who blazed the trail for the New Patriotic Party in government. Immediate-past President John Dramani Mahama, who missed the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo on January 7, this year, as a result of foreign engagements, was present on this occasion.

Current Vice-President Alhaji Dr. Bahamadu Bawumia turned up, resplendent in a gorgeous boubou attire accompanied by his wife, Samira.

Acting New Patriotic Party Chairman Freddy Blay was among the large crowd. So was 'General Mosquito,' General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress. Dr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, flagbearer of the Convention People's Party in the 2016 elections, was at the parade grounds too.

A number of President Akufo-Addo's cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament from both sides of the political divide, and the Diplomatic Corps in the country graced the occasion. There was Speaker of Parliament Mike Aaron Oquaye and Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood.

Chief of Defence Staff General Obed Acquah and Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu aided the President to review the parade of the security forces.

Appropriately, political leaders from many parts of Africa trooped to Accra to be living witnesses to the event, which told the story of 60 years of political independence in Ghana. There was elder statesman Robert Mugabe, at 93, certainly the oldest head of state in the world. It was only natural that the old man was seen occasionally losing concentration.

Sitting in contrast was youthful Faure Gnassingbé, the Togolese leader, who appeared thrilled by the unfolding drama.

For once, Mrs Ellen Johnson Sherif of Liberia could not make it to Accra. Even then, she sent her Vice-President, Joseph N. Bouakai, to celebrate the day with her good friends in Ghana.

Similar events took place in all the 10 regional capitals and 216 district capitals in the country.