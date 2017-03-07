Ghana: After 60 Years, What Is Ghana All About?

opinion

The years since 1957 has wrought crisis upon crisis in this country. Ravaged by coup d'états, debt, structural inefficiencies, bloated state sectors and rampant corruption, our economy continues to deteriorate as the pillars of long-standing authouritarian winner-takes-all mind-set deepens. Now, 60 years on, the continuation of the cult of personality is choking the growth of what is still probably the most hopeful country in tropical Africa.

In creating Ghana, the CPP and Kwame Nkrumah especially, ignored the tribal compositions of the people and refused to effect a pragmatic alliance of all the independent movements, especially the UGCC. Independence, therefore, sought to begin history instead of confirming it. Nkrumah and his supporters sought to eliminate from memory the traditional realities they had overcome, deflected attention and appropriated the fundamental issues of executive power, liberty, decentralisation and a one united country. Sadly, these issues were not fully settled and remains a recurring source of contention and debate.

Our politicians, across the divide, ignore the facts of history. The 1992 Constitution still do not reflect the hard experiences and hopes of the people. Our politicians still unashamedly try to structure the country's political and electoral system in such a way to ensure their party's domination over the process and unfettered control of the state. A state/party cult runs the country through corporatist control and patron/client networks. This network reaches into every fabric of Ghanaian society now.

Our sixty year journey has been nothing but one long coaster roller trip of re-distribution of wealth and poverty alleviation, instead of wealth creation and opportunity. Instead of a shared vision and an equal opportunity nation, every government formed in this country at one time or the other has tried to establish party hegemony, supporting by any means possible, individuals and organisations tied to it. Out flanked by climbing yes-men, shouted down by party demagogues, often with socialist slogans in their mouths and contractors money in their pockets... the cult still presides over one of the greatest corrupt empires in Africa. This country drives out the most gifted of the population on whom the real liberation of Ghana depends.

The central fact of our tragedy during the 60 years of our independence had been numerous coup d'états, decision making is over-centralized, power sharing tools and mechanisms are very few, civil society is extremely weak, and spontaneous forces of society are strictly unavailable. Ethnic and tribal diversity still poses a challenge today. The driving ambition to share the 'national cake' on tribal and regional lines still dominate our politics. Now, government is the means to everything, and politics has become a lucrative profession, while the individual is forced to surrender more and more of his rights to the state, and critics and opponents are considered as enemies or even traitors.

Sixty years on, our statements are still deeply partisan and we are unable to define our nation's mission -- diversity or conformity, democracy or tyranny, rule of law or arbitrariness, dependence or self-reliant. These still confine us. We still tend to overlook the role of time in our politics. We tend to forget the individual's place in our old culture and society's commitment to personal initiative, self-sufficiency and wealth accumulation. Ghanaians still have a hard time to find words to explain even to ourselves our enduring sense of 'common bonds and responsibilities' and need to evolve ideals of 'common happiness' and public good.

The lack of a common concept of a political culture produce a difficulty in understanding what independence and self-government was all about. Within three years of achieving independence, Nkrumah, in his one man bid in search of a 'theoretical basis for an ideology,' drastically changed the constitution and abolished the opposition and turned Ghana into a single political party - the Convention People's Party - as the 'vanguard' of the masses - a vanguard which became so tyrannical, and so corrupt as they dispersed public funds among themselves.

Ironically, the 1992 Constitution continues that search for an ideology. But, in spite of the seeming polarisation and arguments, all the protagonists believe and agree on one little detail - they believe in the magic powers of government. And they want all of us to believe in it too. In such a climate, government has become a father, big brother, Father Christmas, Osagyefo and benevolent, all rolled into one. Now our political offices are held by men and women who believe that government should behave like a grandparent or an uncle to the Ghanaian people.

Why is this so? This is a question we all should spend time, and energy, at least, to crack our brains and try to answer as we celebrate. Some believe emphatically that citizens and civil society should reject the centralised political arrangements which embody the features of presidential one-party sovereignty and insist on a vibrant rule of law and property rights regime. Because it is only under the conditions of property rights and the rule of law that wealth can be created in this diverse nation.

Sixty years is a long time for this country to change her ideological foundations. Sixty years on, it is time for the renewal of our democratic commitment. It must begin with an honest appraisal of the foundations of our independence, beyond saluting a flag and celebrations. As we celebrate the sixtieth birth of our nation, if we honestly explore the possible source of our problems, we could learn more from our failures than our successes. For some of us, our failures indicate wide gaps in our understanding of Ghanaian society.

But there is still hope. The election of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo of the NPP as the President of this country at a time we are celebrating our sixtieth anniversary and the promise to deepen decentralisation give us hope. Hope that we as a nation can rise to the occasion. Akufo Addo's attitude and utterances show that he is willing to change hybrid rule into the genuine leadership we all need to drive this country forward. Indeed, his state of the nation address recently did take the wind out of our sails. Our only hope, however, is that he would have the will to take on the system's entrenched interests than his predecessor.

Our poverty and the profound weakness and near-collapsed of our economy means, and we do agree with Akufo Addo, that there is no time to tarry. We need to fix the economy and create jobs. But we should remember we cannot fix the economy and create jobs by a deliberate expansion in public work schemes. This could be a very worst policy, because government public work schemes completely ignores the true source of the unemployment problem.

Growing the economy will depend on allowing millions of individuals to pursue their own individual objectives, and require that we do not attempt to control the order or degree to which these various needs will be met. The object of public policy in a free society will, therefore, not be an attempt to impose a single scale of values and purposes on this order, but to allow the great variety of individual purposes to be achieved. Since we could never know everybody's changing needs and the best way of achieving them at any moment, our policy must allow them to use the operation of the market as freely as possible.

Sixty years on, the essential features of our political system - clientelism, corporatism, one party hegemony and presidential dictatorship - should be dismantled to pave way for rapid economic transformation and create wealth for our people. We need a new creed that will not seek to impose parochial ideologies on citizens but protects individual freedom and treats supporter and opponent alike, offering each the same opportunities and protection under the law. Above all, we need men and women with the dynamism and intelligent imagination to take bold and brave steps to unite all citizens behind a higher moral code as we seek to build a new nation.

In fact, as we celebrate our sixtieth independence anniversary and commemorate the lives of those who died in the struggle, we could do no better than to read President Lincoln's Gettysburg Address and follow his counsel: "It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us-that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion; that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain; that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom; and that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth."

These should impact our politics and define the boundaries of our development action.