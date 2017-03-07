Ghana: 'Kayayei' Salute Ghana

Kumasi — 'Kayayei' (female head porters) marched and saluted the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, at the Ashanti Regional 60th Independence Day parade, drawing cheers from the audience at the Jackson Park in Kumasi.

Numbering about 60, the head porters, who were led by Adiza of Zongo Pioneers, held Ghana flags and marched to the tune of brass band music, saluting the Ashanti Regional Minister.

The parade was made up of 353 officers, drawn from the Ghana Armed Forces, Police, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Immigration Service, Fire Service, and Prisons.

Also 16 army cadet corps from the second cycle institutions like Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI), Prempeh College, Yaa Asentewaa Senior High School, and St Louis SHS were also on parade.

In address delivered on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by the Ashanti Regional Minister, he stated: " We have a bright future and we must mobilise all our resources and all our strengths, here and in the Ghanaian Diaspora, to get to that promised land faster.

"It is turning out to be a constant refrain, but, on a day like this, we cannot ignore the state of our environment. "We are endangering the very survival of the beautiful and blessed land that our forebears bequeathed to us.

The dense forests, that were home to varied trees, plants and fauna, have largely disappeared. Today, we import timber for our use, and the description of our land as a tropical forest no longer fits the reality."

On the drying up and increasing pollution of our water bodies, Mr. Simons bemoaned: "Our rivers and lakes are disappearing, and those that still exist are all polluted."

According to the Ashanti Regional Minister, "We do not own the land, but hold it in trust for generations yet unborn. We have a right to exploit the bounties of the earth and extract the minerals, and even redirect the path of the rivers, but we do not have the right to denude the land off the plants and fauna, or poison the rivers and lakes."

In an assertion, which is likened to a climate change campaign, Mr Osei-Mensah charged Ghanaians: "There is nothing we can do better to pay homage to those who fought to free us from bondage, than to dedicate this 60th Independence anniversary to protecting our environment, and regenerating the lands and water bodies."

He was confident that "we can, and will achieve, the dreams of our forebears. I am hopeful that we will continue to make ourselves worthy inheritors of this land. I know that we will wear the accolade of being a Ghanaian with pride."