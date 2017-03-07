Ghana: Minister Outlines Vision for Ashanti

Kumasi — The newly-appointed Ashanti Regional Minister has declared war on indiscipline in the region. According to him, people who litter indiscriminately for the State to hire and pay people to clear their mess, will have to pay for their indisciplined acts.

Simon Osei-Mensah explained that litter bins would be placed on the streets, when they rollout measures against indiscipline in Ashanti region.

The former Bosomtwe legislator wondered why people have to litter and go scot free for government to spend the scarce resources to get rid of trash in the region.

In his maiden meeting with the media in Ashanti region, Mr. Osei-Mensah urged Ghanaians to embrace can-do spirit in our national development mentality. He emphasized that we cannot move Ghana forward with Ghanaians clinging to pessimistic mindset as a country.

Announcing his objectives for Ashanti region, he revealed that Security, implementation of government projects, policies/programmes, review and continuation of on-going and abandoned projects, organisation of annual investment forum to attract investment for job creation and fight against indiscipline and insanitary conditions in Ashanti region would be his focus.

Regional minister Osei-Mensah reiterated: "I intend to review the contract regarding the Press Centre, which has been abandoned, and make sure we complete it as soon as possible for use".

He said: "I am somebody who does not believe in wasting national resources, especially when it comes to projects that will benefit majority of the people, and I am fully committed to continue all on-going and abandoned projects that were started by previous governments."

Responding to a question on the neglect of Asem cluster of schools wall, the minister promised to review the project for implementation.

Addressing the congestion at the Central Business District, he indicated that as of now, government cannot drive traders and drivers away because of the Kejetia lorry terminal development.