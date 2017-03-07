Ghana: Osu Castle Turned Into a Museum

Flagstaff House Accra — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through orders given to the Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Ministry has converted the former seat of government, Osu Castle, into a presidential museum, as part of Ghana's 60th-anniversary legacy project.

According to the President, persons like Joseph Ephraim, Casely Hayford, Kwabena Sakyi, Paa Grant and the 'Big Six' fought for the country and their memories must be left behind for generations to also know the struggle and toil of our forefathers, adding that, the initiative (Museum) could boost the tourism sector in Ghana.

Speaking at a ceremony on Sunday to commission the museum, the President said the Castle was the perfect location to house a museum to celebrate the achievements and lives of Ghanaian Presidents who spent their time working in it.

He called on the public to patronize the edifice and make it a center of learning about the heroes who sacrificed for the country's independence.

"I pray this exhibition inspires Ghanaians to use their talents and energies to do something in their own small way to boost Ghana's development in line with the theme of the 60th anniversary - 'Mobilising for the Future'," he said.

Exactly 60 years ago, Princess Marina of Kent, representing the British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, formally opened the first and the only National Museum in Accra.

The president remarked that he was honoured to open an exhibition which pays homage to the nation's forebears, whose blood, sweat and toil won the country its independence.

The exhibition, which was inaugurated on the eve of the 60th anniversary, also puts the spotlight on statesmen like Joseph Ephraim Casely-Hayford, as well as accomplished playwright and lawyer, Kobina Sekyi.

Paa Grant, the financier and president of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), the Gold Coast's first mass political party, is also featured.

Also on exhibition are the Big Six - Obetsebi Lamptey, Kwame Nkrumah, Ako Adjei, Dr. J.B Danquah, William Ofori-Atta, the famous Pa Willie and the President's father, Edward Akufo-Addo.

"The vision is to have a state of the art museum which would house presidential artifacts, presidential papers, wax works of our presidents and also on display are personal possessions of past leaders like books, artworks and items of clothing to allow us to honour appropriately their memories.

"One interesting exhibit at this museum will be the room the British Queen, Elizabeth II, slept in during her State Visit to Ghana in 1960, and there will also be bookshops, research rooms, well-manicured gardens and sculptures and artworks rendered by Ghana's finest craftsmen and artists for researchers," he added.

The conversion of the Osu Castle into a state of the art Museum for past Heads of State, is to also celebrate those who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the nation.

President Akufo-Addo directed that Mrs. Catherine Afeku, the sector minister should organize an investment and culture forum to draw the necessary investment, required for the restoration of old forts and castles in the country.

He said that the forum will also provide access to the country's creative communities and ensure a vibrant cultural content for both domestic and international tourism.

According to the President, the facility, when completed, will offer an avenue by which Ghanaians could appropriately honour members of the African diaspora, citing persons like Maya Angelou, Pan-Africanist W.E.B Dubois, Muhammad Ali and Pele who contributed immensely to the development in Africa.

The President remarked that the Museum in one way or the other would provide job for people who would be interested in working as tour guides and called on the indigenes in and around Osu especially, to take advantage and apply for available jobs at the Museum.

However, it is the hope of the President that the new Museum offers Ghanaians the opportunity to use their talent to create artworks and other creative arts, which could be kept at the Museum to boost the tourist attraction.

"The Castle is a perfect place to house our past Presidents. The inauguration of this Museum is an indication of my government's commitment to boost tourism in the country," the President remarked.