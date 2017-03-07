Ghana to Host 1st Aerospace & Aviation Fair

From 24 to 26 October 2017, Ghana will host its first-ever aerospace and aviation exhibition for Africa at the Kotoka International Airport.

The first-ever aero expo is expected to bring together aviation industry players, stakeholders and the general public to appreciate different opportunities available in the sector, and Africa as a whole.

The three-day exhibition would be organised under the auspices of the President and the Ministry of Aviation on the theme "Connecting professionals across all areas of the industry with the African market."

Exhibitions of such nature are aimed at exposing the country to the international world, in order to succeed on its vision of becoming an air transportation hub in West Africa.

It anticipated that domestic airlines like Starbow, Antrack, and Africa World would have the opportunity to acquire more knowledge to build on their capacities, as it is estimated that the industry could provide 6.7 million jobs, and contribute US$67.8 billion to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The expo is also to position Africa to do exploits, since it has been predicted that there would be 67 million passengers flying in and out of the continent with 256 airlines, 1,302 aircraft, 762,000 flights and from 371 commercial airports.

The expo was also to prepare Africa towards 2040, where all airports on the continent would be expanded or supplemented by additional infrastructure to handle the anticipated growth of 350 percent to 600% over the current air passenger level in traffic.

Ellis Tamakloe, Director of Aviation, on behalf of the sector Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, said at a press briefing in Accra last week Thursday, that the fair hoped to create awareness about air transport within the Africa Continent.

Stakeholders would be given the forum to interact with prospective investors on how to develop and add value to the country's aviation infrastructure and services. "It will ensure that stakeholders in tune with the dynamics of the industry can share their experience, findings and new investments among others."

He said Ghana was chosen to host the fair due to its political stability and the access it gives to nationals of the sub-region and the continent in general.