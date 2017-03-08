8 March 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Tiwa Savage Show Postponed

By Sharon Kantengwa

The much anticipated performance by Nigerian diva Tiwa Savage has been pushed to a later date due to management issues.

According to producer David Tuyishime, the organiser of the event, Tiwa Savage's performance at the Women Achievements Gala, on March 4, at the Kigali Convention Centre, did not go on as planned, thus forcing the organisers to postpone the show to next week.

Tuyishime assured the Rewind star's fans in Kigali of the concert. "We moved the event but we haven't yet set the actual date. Our plans did not go well with the organisation and decided to give more time to ensure that the gala goes on smoothly as initially planned," he said.

The Women Achievements Gala aims at recognising women for their tremendous achievements locally in all aspects of life, including leadership, entrepreneurship and entertainment, among others.

Music and fashion are expected to be part of the entertainment at the gala, where Kenyan artiste Papa Dennis will be performing as well as Rwandan artistes Peace Jolis, Patrick Nyamitali and upcoming singer Melissa Fent.

