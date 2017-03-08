7 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ex-NNPC Gmd Andrew Yakubu Sues EFCC, Demands N1 Billion Compensation

The former Group Managing Director of the state oil firm, NNPC, from whom the anti-graft EFCC seized over $9.8 million has sued the commission for violating his fundamental rights.

Mr. Yakubu also wants the court to award him N1 billion against the EFCC and the Attorney General of the Federation as damages.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has therefore fixed March 9 for hearing on the fundamental right enforcement suit filed by Mr. Yakubu.

In the suit filed through his counsel, Adeola Adedipe, Mr. Yakubu is asking the court to shield him from further investigation by the EFCC.

He is also urging the court to award the sum of N1 billion against EFCC and Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, who is the second respondent, as damages and compensation, while asking the respondents to tender public apology in two widely published national dailies, for the violation of his aforementioned rights.

At the sitting today, the counsel to the EFCC, J. A. Ojogbane, told the court that he had filed necessary responses and ready to take the preliminary objections and counter affidavit, while counsel to the attorney general, T. A. Kazali, told the court that they just filed their processes shortly before the court sitting, but were yet to be registered in the court record.

Justice Mohammed, thereafter, adjourned for hearing on the motion.

EFCC Operatives

It would be recalled that, on February 3, operatives of the EFCC stormed a building belonging to Mr. Yakubu and recovered a staggering sum of $9,772,000 and £74,000 stashed in a huge fire proof safe.

On February 8, Mr. Yakubu reported to the Commission's Kano Zonal Office where he admitted being the owner of both the house and the money recovered.

