After rumours of Gemini Major departing Family Tree records, a statement allegedly from the artist's public relations team has surfaced on social media confirming the reports.

According to the statement which this publication has seen, Gemini Major has left Family Tree records to form his own label called Rudebuoy Major in partnership with Da L.E.S' Fresh 2 Def.

"It has been a great journey with special memories made and I'm thankful of all the opportunities, but now its time to focus on other things and grow as an artist and brand," Gemini Major said in the statement.

The prolific rapper and producer extraordinaire added: "The future is full of possibilities and I charge ahead with so much optimism and positive vibes. It's a matter of time before Rudebouy Major becomes a force to be reckoned with in the local music space. Watch out for us and all the new artists and collaborations we will unleash in the not so distant future."

However, there has been no immediate comment from the Family Tree label.

But, the Malawian born star seems to be missing on the label's twitter account roaster as one of its artists.

Gemini Major has made a for himself for producing massive hits like "Ragga Ragga" where he features Nadia Nakai, Riky Rick and Cassper Nyovest and "Lifestyle" of Da L.E.S where he features and dozens more collaborations.