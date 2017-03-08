7 March 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Gemini Major Leaves Cassper Nyovest's Family Tree, Forms Partnership With DA L.e.s

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Harold Kapindu

After rumours of Gemini Major departing Family Tree records, a statement allegedly from the artist's public relations team has surfaced on social media confirming the reports.

According to the statement which this publication has seen, Gemini Major has left Family Tree records to form his own label called Rudebuoy Major in partnership with Da L.E.S' Fresh 2 Def.

"It has been a great journey with special memories made and I'm thankful of all the opportunities, but now its time to focus on other things and grow as an artist and brand," Gemini Major said in the statement.

The prolific rapper and producer extraordinaire added: "The future is full of possibilities and I charge ahead with so much optimism and positive vibes. It's a matter of time before Rudebouy Major becomes a force to be reckoned with in the local music space. Watch out for us and all the new artists and collaborations we will unleash in the not so distant future."

However, there has been no immediate comment from the Family Tree label.

But, the Malawian born star seems to be missing on the label's twitter account roaster as one of its artists.

Gemini Major has made a for himself for producing massive hits like "Ragga Ragga" where he features Nadia Nakai, Riky Rick and Cassper Nyovest and "Lifestyle" of Da L.E.S where he features and dozens more collaborations.

Malawi

When Pundits Recycle Rumours As Facts - Rejoinder from Former President Joyce Banda

In an article published on 8 February 2017 on allafrica.com , Dr. Gerhard Anders raises much curiosity when he… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.