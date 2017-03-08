Zimbabwe: Cosafa Rally Behind Ahmad

AMID some jockeying and a media blitz meant to confuse the electorate, COSAFA have reiterated their backing for Madagascar football boss Ahmad Ahmad who is challenging Issa Hayatou for the CAF presidency next week. There has been a deliberate attempt by the Hayatou camp to try and confuse the electorate with a number of media articles suggesting that COSAFA was now split and will not provide the full backing for Ahmad. But, yesterday, COSAFA said they remained fully behind their man.

"The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA), at its recent meeting agreed to support sitting COSAFA Region Presidents in the upcoming Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee elections.

"Consequently, COSAFA would like to reiterate that it will support the candidature of Ahmad Ahmad for the position of CAF President.

"For CAF Executive Committee positions, COSAFA will back the candidature of Frans Mbidi, the president of Namibia Football Association (NFA) and COSAFA vice president, and that of South Africa Football Association (SAFA) President, Dr Danny Jordaan.

"COSAFA supports equal representation within CAF positions as well as the different language category representation as articulated in the CAF statutes," COSAFA said in a statement.

COSAFA president Philip Chiyangwa said they will remain committed to their candidates.

"We are happy with our regional representatives and I confirm as President of COSAFA that we will support our candidates through and through.

"The three are men of high standing in African football and we are hopeful they will add much value to the game of football in Africa," he said.

Jordaan will no longer fight for a FIFA executive post.

Meanwhile, Chiyangwa is scheduled to visit Egypt after receiving an invitation from that country's football authorities.

"Egyptian Football Association is delighted to invite Mr Philip Chiyangwa, president of Zimbabwe Football Federation during the period of 06 -- 11 March 2017 to work on the co-operation between the two federations," a letter signed by Egypt Football Association executive manager Sarwat Sewailm, reads.

"We will provide you later with the agenda of the meetings that you will hold during your visit and the name of the hotel as soon as you confirm your date of arrival." Chiyangwa said he has always enjoyed good working relations with the Egyptians.

"Egypt has Abo Rida as a FIFA candidate and Zim is backing Ahmad as a CAF presidential candidate and, in turn, there is mutual discourse as they see Zimbabwe as a strategic partner, firstly as a Comesa state and football loving country.

"Therefore, with Zimbabwe having the COSAFA presidency (which is an organisation that has 14 countries), who on the continent would not want to have us on their side?

"Many presidents have been invited to many countries and my vice-president Mbidi went to Morocco where there is a candidate, in turn he is also a CAF candidate. Chiyangwa said he will also explore possible areas where Egypt and Zimbabwe can work together for the betterment of the game in both countries.

"Remember our Mighty Warriors played a friendly match against their Egyptian counterparts and we won and we can also have similar matches for our Warriors and junior national teams," said Chiyangwa.