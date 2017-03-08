8 March 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zim, Moza Meet in Afrobasket

THE Zimbabwe senior women basketball team is now set to face Mozambique in the Afrobasket qualifiers following the withdrawal of South Africa from the event. The qualifiers were originally expected to feature 10 countries but only three countries -- South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe -- had confirmed their participation this week. And the withdrawal by South Africa on Monday leaves Zimbabwe and Mozambique as the only participants in the event to determine who gets the remaining slot to the AfroBasket Championships.

Basketball Union of Zimbabwe president, Addison Chiware, said they have agreed to proceed with qualifiers and the two countries are going to play two matches against each other.

And yesterday the two countries were still finalising on the date for the matches.

"We got an email on the official withdrawal of South Africa's late last night (Monday).

"Actually, we have agreed that the qualifiers are going to continue. So they are going to be played between Mozambique and Zimbabwe, two matches.

"What we are now finalising is whether they will be played Friday or Saturday" said Chiware.

The qualifiers were initially set to start last Friday but were moved to this week after most of the expected countries did not confirm their participation.

However, it remains a tough task for Zimbabwe as they have struggled against Mozambique in most of their games. Zimbabwe are also bracing up for the men's qualifiers to be held in Harare from March 19 to 25.

The men's teams were divided into two groups with group A made up of Zambia, Angola, Seychelles and South Africa. Zimbabwe are in group B together with Mozambique, Botswana and Madagascar.

