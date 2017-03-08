Chinese State-owned company, Sinohydro is courting Harare City Council to help it modernise and transform its sewerage system. Sinohydro also intends to clean up Lake Chivero to improve the city's water quality. Harare uses eight chemicals that include aluminium sulphate, lime, sodium silicate and sulphuric acid to treat water. At least $30 million is required annually to purify Harare water.

The company submitted an unsolicited expression of interest to arrange financing and implementation of the proposed project.

Council's Environment Management Committee chaired by Clr Herbert Gomba gave acting town clerk Mrs Josephine Ncube permission to negotiate with the firm.

"We would like to register our interest to work with the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing and Harare City Council to implement Lake Chivero Water Environment Management and Treatment Project.

"We hereby submit our unsolicited expression of interest to arrange financing and implementation of this proposed project," reads the letter.

"First of all, it is required to carry out thorough investigation and analysis on the pollution sources near Lake Chivero on the basis of collecting the data and materials with regard to these sources, develop a comprehensive treatment against them."

Sinohydro said the urban sewerage drainage basin should be centrally-treated on the basis of zones.