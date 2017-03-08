A Harare man is battling for life in hospital after his wife scalded him with cooking oil while he was asleep following a misunderstanding over infidelity. Reuben Chimanga (31) reportedly confronted his wife Ella Kalando (28) whom she accused of having extramarital affairs. This did not go down well with Kalando who waited for her husband to go to sleep and boiled two litres of cooking oil that she poured on Chimanga.

She also grabbed a knife and threatened to stab him while he cried in agony.,

Kalando appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza facing charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

She also stands accused of contravening the domestic Violence Act.

Ms Chimboza remanded her in custody to March 17 with instructions to approach the High Court for bail.

The prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on February 27, the couple had a misunderstanding in which Chimanga was accusing Kalando of being promiscuous.

Chimanga reportedly told his wife that he wanted a divorce and therefore she had to leave his house.

Kalando, however, refused to go.

Instead, she started demanding money from Chimanga which she claimed was for school fees since she was supplementing her Ordinary-Level education, the State alleged. The court heard that when Chimanga told her that he did not have the money, Kalando suddenly became violent and rushed outside the house.

She reportedly picked some stones and proceeded to where Chimanga had parked his vehicle an Audi A6 and smashed it.

It is the State's case that on March 1, Chimanga was sleeping at home when he saw his wife being picked up by her alleged boyfriend.

Chimanga allegedly sent her a text message telling her that what she was doing was disrespectful.