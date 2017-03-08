A 34-year-old woman and her new lover cheated death by a whisker when her estranged former husband, aged 70, who couldn't accept that she had moved on, torched a hut in which the two lovers slept.

The woman Simangaliso Moyo, from Sianyanga Village, Dete in Hwange district separated with 76-year-old Million Chayinda Sibanda and moved on with new lover Philip Ndebele, 34, from the same village.

Moyo and Ndebele started living together as husband and wife and this didn't go down well with Sibanda who hatched a plan to kill the two lovebirds by setting their bedroom hut alight at midnight last year in October.

Property worth $385 was consumed in the bedroom hut and kitchen.

Sibanda was charged with two counts of attempted murder when he appeared before Hwange regional magistrate Collette Ncube last week.

He pleaded guilty and claimed he was enraged because the couple was surviving on him.

"I got angry because they survive on food that I get as an allocation from donors. You are lucky because I didn't lock the door," said an angry Sibanda.

The magistrate sentenced Sibanda to three years in jail and suspended one year on condition he does not commit a similar crime within five years.

Prosecuting, Memory Munsaka said: "At midnight Ndebele and Moyo were sleeping in their bedroom hut when they smelt some smoke.

"The couple woke up and saw that the bedroom hut was on fire."

Court heard that the couple managed to bolt out of the hut after which they noticed the kitchen hut was also on fire.

"They spotted Sibanda disappearing into the bush after which they screamed for help," said the prosecutor.

"Neighbours came to assist stop the fire but it was too late as all property was destroyed."

The couple reported the matter to village head Lazurus Tshuma who summoned Sibanda before a police report was made.