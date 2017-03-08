With the torrential rains Zimbabwe has been experiencing since December of 2016, one cannot help, but have nightmares especially when thinking of the 2008 deaths that were caused as a result of waterborne diseases. Cholera killed more than 4 000 people in 2008 and the Apostolic Sect members were not spared of this tragic incidence. Typhoid, another waterborne disease that has already claimed the lives of some in the country, is another waterborne disease that is worrisome.

Disease outbreaks do not discriminate because of religion, race or colour. With the religious beliefs, norms, values practised in the Apostolic Sect, chances of typhoid affecting the Apostolic community are very high and it is our hope it won't come to that.

According to Collaborating Centre for Operational Research and Evaluation (CCORE), religion is an important component of the socio-cultural landscape in Zimbabwe. Socio-cultural factors, primarily religious beliefs and practices, shape people's health care seeking behaviours, particularly acceptance or rejection of modern healthcare services.

Religious doctrine, practices and beliefs contribute to religious objection and reticence towards modern health services. Some Apostolic members as a result of doctrine are barred from accessing proper health services which results in morbidity and in worst case scenarios mortality.

However, it is encouraging to note that there has been an increase in the uptake of health services among the Apostolic members.

Apostolic Women Empowerment Trust (AWET) held its first ever Capacity Building Workshop on typhoid. The workshop on typhoid was meant to equip members of the Apostolic Sect with knowledge and information on typhoid issues.

The capacity building workshop trained Apostolic male and female members who came from the affected areas of Harare and Mazowe. The main objective of the workshop was to respond to the typhoid outbreak and find ways of encouraging behaviour change through the training of Apostolic Champions of Change who will educate and disseminate information to other Apostolic members in their different places and areas of worship on how typhoid is spread and can be prevented.

The workshop was done through opening dialogue, educating, informing, orientating and equipping Apostolic members with knowledge on typhoid prevention and good hygiene practices within the Apostolic communities. As Apostolic members, we need to work towards United Nations' Number 6 Sustainable Development Goal which calls for universal and equitable access to safe water and sanitation and an end to open defecation. Most Apostolic members practise open defecation during church gatherings hence the need for change in behaviour and attitudes. Change is a process, but it is inevitable when our health is compromised. The Apostolic Sect constitutes 38 percent of the Zimbabwe population which is a very big number. A lot of Apostolic members are in the rural areas where there is minimal access to clean treated water. Open defecation compromises our health as human excreta ends up being washed into the sources of drinking water since most sources of water are wells and rivers.

What is typhoid?

Typhoid is a bacterial infection due to Salmonella typhi that causes symptoms which may vary from mild to severe and usually begin six to 30 days after the exposure. As the Apostolic communities prepare for the upcoming Easter gatherings, AWET encourages all Apostolic Sects in the country to prevent the spread of typhoid by doing the following:

· Drinking clean treated water

· Use proper sanitation at all prayer sites

· Wash hands with soap or ash after visiting the toilet

· Wash hands with soap or ash before preparing meals and before eating

· Wash fruits and vegetables with clean treated water before consuming them

· Eat thoroughly cooked food

· Desist from shaking hands during gatherings

· Dispose of all rubbish/waste properly.

Remember typhoid kills even if you are an Apostolic member. Only you can prevent it.

The author is AWET National Coordinator