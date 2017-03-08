7 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: An Alternate Take On the Oppenheimer Fireblade Case Before the Courts

opinion By Kalim Rajab

Dubious monopoly capital or legitimate entrepreneurial spirit? Is the Oppenheimer family's latest venture no different to the Guptas' corrupt practices?

The Oppenheimer family's Fireblade Aviation has taken the Minister of Home Affairs, Malusi Gigaba, to court over his refusal to grant it a licence to handle international travellers through its operations. While the case still has to be heard, the family has been on the receiving end of a lot of flak - much of it written in ignorance of the facts.

One perspective of the family's battle is a view, expressed by several journalists, that Fireblade is of dubious standing because it represents elites entrenching their asymmetric influence over a society. In this sense the suggestion put forward is that it is illegal - seeking, as it does, Gupta-like, to compromise national security and border control by wresting this vital function away from government. Here, the assumption underlying everything is that the licences sought come with associated customs and immigration rights, outside of Home Affairs jurisdiction.

Any reading of the affidavits before the courts should easily disavow doubters. The licences sought are distinct from immigrations services, which will remain a key government function. Fireblade stands to make its money...

