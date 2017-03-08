7 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: New Sassa CPS Contract Might Be Illegal - Here's What the Concourt Can Do to Fix the Mess

opinion By Pierre De Vos

The Department of Social Development and the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) have gone to great lengths to avoid asking the Constitutional Court for help to ensure that social grants are paid in a legal and cost-effective manner after the current invalid contract of Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) comes to an end on March 31 this year. To understand why this failure is either catastrophically incompetent or corrupt (or both), it is important to understand why the Constitutional Court's help is needed and what the court can do to fix the problems created by the Department and Sassa's incomprehensible conduct.

Several years ago, when the Constitutional Court declared invalid the awarding of a tender to CPS to deliver social grants, it suspended the order invalidating the contract until a new tender could be awarded or, if no contract was awarded, until the contract came to an end. As no new tender was awarded, this means that the original (invalid) contract will lapse on March 31.

Because the contract is invalid and because it will come to an end on March 31, it is not legally possible to extend the contract. Sassa therefore either had to make another plan (which it...

South Africa

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

