8 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta, Donald Trump Discuss Trade and Terrorism

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Donald Trump.
By Kevin J. Kelley

President Donald Trump spoke on Tuesday with President Uhuru Kenyatta, with the White House saying that the US leader sought to "reaffirm the strong bilateral relationship between our two countries."

The telephone conversation also focused on "economic partnership and mutual dedication to overcoming terrorism and other regional security challenges through close cooperation," a statement from White House added.

CALL LIST

"President Trump expressed appreciation for Kenya's significant contributions to the African Union Mission in Somalia and recognized Kenyan troops' sacrifices in the fight against Al-Shabaab," the statement said.

Mr Trump spoke last month with the presidents of Nigeria and South Africa.

Those choices as the US president's first direct contact with sub-Saharan leaders caused a well-placed source in Washington to suggest at the time that "a failure of Kenyan diplomacy" accounted for Mr Trump's omission of Mr Kenyatta from his initial Africa call list.

"Nigeria and South Africa have been working this for some time," said the source who is knowledgeable about the Trump administration's efforts to formulate Africa policy. "They've been in contact."

"Kenya hasn't done that," the source added.

Tuesday's phone call puts paid to suggestions that Mr Trump values Kenya less than other regional powers in Africa.

It also confirms the assertion last month by Kenya's Deputy Chief of Mission to Washington David Gacheru that "a telephone conversation between President Kenyatta and President Trump is already in the works and should be taking place within a short time frame."

Tuesday's discussion also touched on "ways to boost bilateral trade and investment in Kenya and the broader East Africa region," the statement said.

Kenya

Doctors Resolve Not to Resume Duty

Hours after President Kenyatta and governors administered a dose of shock therapy to the doctors' strike, the medics… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.