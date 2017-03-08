Kenya: Antonio Gutteres Holds Talks With Uhuru Kenyatta

UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres is in Nairobi to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta after emergency visit in Somalia on Tuesday.

The two leaders are expected to discuss regional issues including hunger, drought, terrorism and security.

$4BN APPEAL

The conflict in South Sudan and war in Somalia are also on their agenda.

Mr Gutteres Tuesday held talks with Somalia's new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and later visited people affected by hunger and cholera.

He appealed for $825 million (Sh82.5 billion) to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the Horn of Africa nation.

Somalia is part of a massive $4 billion aid appeal launched last month for four nations wracked by conflict, drought and hunger.

KEY PLAYER

The others are Nigeria, Yemen and South Sudan, with Unity State bearing the brunt of the crisis.

Kenya is a key player in peace efforts in Somalia and has agreed to contribute troops to a new UN regional force for South Sudan.

Mr Guterres, who took the UN helm in January, is pushing for a new strategy to end South Sudan's three-year war.

More follows.