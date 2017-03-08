8 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Justice Minister to Face Committee Over Court's ICC Ruling

Tagged:

Related Topics

Justice Minister Michael Masutha is expected to address Parliament's international relations committee on Wednesday about the High Court ruling which declared the government's decision to leave the International Criminal Court invalid.

On February 22, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that the government's notice of withdrawal from the Rome Statute without parliamentary approval was unconstitutional and invalid. It ordered government to revoke the notice of withdrawal from the ICC.

Deputy Judge President Phineas Mojapelo told Jeremy Gauntlett, for President Jacob Zuma and Masutha, that the executive's function was to seek public consultation.

He challenged Gauntlett's argument that it was the executive's prerogative to enter into, and withdraw from, treaties the country had signed and that Parliament only needed to give its approval.

Mojapelo said if the authority was not expressed in the Constitution, the matter should go to the National Assembly.

Masutha announced in October last year that South Africa had initiated the process of withdrawing from the ICC. He told reporters that the government notified the United Nations of its intention to revoke its ratification of the Rome Statute, the ICC's founding treaty.

It would take a year for the decision to come into effect, Masutha said.

The decision followed several court judgments that the government violated the law by not arresting Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir during his visit to South Africa for an African Union summit in June 2015.

The ICC had issued warrants for al-Bashir's arrest and wanted him to stand trial on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

News24

South Africa

Inside Job for Airport Heist Not Ruled Out - Police Unit

Police have not ruled out the possibility that the heist at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday evening was an… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.