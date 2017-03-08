South Africa: Social Grants - While Bathabile Dlamini Waffles At Scopa, Court Papers Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Chaos

Even the most sympathetic listener at Tuesday's Scopa meeting addressed by Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini with regard to the payout of social grants after March 31 would have left the session none the wiser. The only "certainty" is that grants will be paid on April 1. Whether the new contract with CPS is legal or whether the company is BEE compliant is still outstanding. Meanwhile CPS, in an affidavit responding to a ConCourt application by the Black Sash, has revealed the behind-the-scenes chaos as it dawned on Sassa that it was nowhere near ready to assume its responsibility as paymaster. The court papers also confirm that CPS sought to increase its current R16.44 per person rate to R25 for a 90-day commitment or R22 for a 24-month fixed contract. Only problem is, the Sassa cupboard is bare. Next week the Minister of Finance has been called to appear at Scopa on the matter. By MARIANNE THAMM.

When in doubt, talk vegetables.

We have been here before. It was the early 2000s under the disastrous tenure of then health Minister of Health, Dr Manto Tshabalala-Msimang at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, that she suggested a cure lay in...