Kampala — The ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), in partnership with the World Bank, is rolling out a $248m (Shs893b) agricultural project to help farmers build capacity.

"MAAIF with support of the World Bank designed the Agriculture Cluster Development Project (ACDP) to address the challenges facing agriculture today," Mr Okasai Opolot, the director Crop Resources who represented the Permanent Secretary, said.

He said agricultural growth had stagnated at 3 per cent against the targeted growth of 6 per cent due to lack of funding to boost the sector.

The project will be piloted in five districts and will begin with five crops that are selected because of the national food and nutrition demand and market in the region. The foods are maize, rice, beans, cassava and coffee.

Speaking during a stake holder engagement with the World Bank and private sector in Kampala last week, State minister of for Agriculture Christopher Kibazanga said the ACDP will take five years with one year which will be used to pilot the project.

He said the core beneficiaries of the project are farmers, especially small holders and other value chain actors at the local, district and national levels. This includes farmers associations, cooperatives and a variety of private sector actors

There are other agricultural funds that have been operating in the country. An example is the Agricultural Credit Facility (ACF) fund launched by the government through Bank of Uganda (BoU) and it was aimed at providing cheaper credit for farmers.

The ACF was set up by the Government of Uganda in partnership with commercial banks, Uganda Development Bank Ltd, Micro Deposit Taking Institutions and Credit Institutions all referred to as Participating Financial Institutions.

The facility is intended to provide medium and long term loans to projects engaged in agriculture and agro-processing. It is administered by the BoU, with provision for a grace period of 3 years and the interest rate being a maximum of 10 per cent per annum.

Mr Kibazanga said the government is going to recapitalize UDB to be able to get for long term credit for the farmers.