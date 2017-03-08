South Africa: Sassa's Forgotten 17 Million Are Real People

opinion

After having visited people who are beneficiaries of Sassa grants and asking myself questions, I now see their faces in front of me - and I am a very angry South African.

As the public becomes more alarmed at the potential disaster 17-million South African may face come April 1, 2017 when they do not receive their grants, I sat aghast with my housekeeper, Mathabo, watching minister Bathabile Dlamini, during a press conference, crassly and obnoxiously refuse to be transparent and honest with the media. The media to me are the people who take a message, whether positive or negative, and amplify it so that it reaches all corners of South Africa.

As I sat with Mathabo, trying to translate the challenges of those 17-million people not receiving their grants, I realised that many, many South Africans do not understand the ramifications of what is occurring. Mathabo, who is turning 61 this year, and only has an (old education system) Standard 3 education, does not understand the vast reality of the number "17-million". I then realised that Mathabo is not alone; had she not been helping in my home, she may also be on welfare, relying on a grant for...