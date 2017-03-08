Donald Trump has his "deplorables" and so does Jacob Zuma. While Trump's troops might extend over millions of people, President Zuma has a select few villains who are essential to his wrecking ball machinery. Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is a champion of the deplorables, and despite pushing the country to the brink on the social grants crisis, Zuma still has her back. Like Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Dudu Myeni, Brian Molefe, Faith Muthambi and Mosebenzi Zwane, Dlamini has high-level political protection and will be ready to yank out the "small-nyana skeletons" of her detractors in order to survive. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

On the campaign trail in September last year, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton suggested that half of her opponent's supporters were a "basket of deplorables" who were racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic and/or xenophobic. Donald Trump's supporters embraced the moniker and "Deplorables" became a novel addition to his campaign branding. All over America, t-shirts, caps, badges and posters were produced proclaiming Trump supporters as "deplorables" - with even a line of campaign merchandise for children with the slogan "adorable deplorable".

By embracing the title, Trump supporters affirmed their prejudice, believing it was essential to "Make America Great Again". Thus, Trump's plan...