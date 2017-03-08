3 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Acclaimed Writer Ngugi Wa Thiong'o Interrupted During UCT Lecture

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Ngugi Wa Thiong'o/Facebook
Ngugi Wa Thiong'o

A lecture by Kenyan writer Ngugi wa Thiong'o was briefly interrupted by students on Friday, with one telling him to ask the "oppressors to leave" the venue before his address.

Wa Thiong'o was invited by the University of Cape Town (UCT) to address staff and students in the Baxter Theatre on the topic of decolonisation.

The Mail & Guardian's Milisuthando Bongela tweeted that sociology professor Xolela Mangcu went on stage to decline the student's request, saying it would be disrespectful for Wa Thiong'o to do so.

In her tweet Bongela said the audience clapped in agreement while there were murmurs from some sections.

Later, Wa Thiong'o had to pause his speech when a woman walked on stage carrying a protest poster.

The poster read: "SAn Edukation system is excluding poor, black disabled people."

Rhode's absence 'symbolic'

The 79-year-old Wa Thiong'o apparently asked to read the poster after which he continued with the lecture as the woman remained seated on the stage.

Wa Thiong'o's lecture was on the inequalities between Africa and Europe.

He recalled seeing a statue of Cecil John Rhodes when he arrived at UCT several years ago, journalist Pippa Green tweeted.

Wa Thiong'o said that he didn't see it on Friday had symbolic importance, Green said.

Wa Thiong'o also discussed the importance of knowing one's mother tongue, saying knowing the languages of the world but not your own is enslavement.

Wa Thiong'o said Africa had been told it needs the globe, but can only access it through English, Green tweeted.

The defenders of English in Africa, he said, are intellectuals and policymakers.

Source: News24

More on This

Ngugi Wa Thiong'o Calls for Rename of East London to Sek Mqhayi

World renowned Kenyan writer and literature scholar Professor Ngugi wa Thiong'o has suggested the rename of the South… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.