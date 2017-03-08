7 March 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Women and Leadership - Interpersonal Relationship Is Vital

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Yaboa Ndula Munteh

A workshop to train women on how to meet their expectations held in Douala Thursday.

"Women underachieve not because they have not got the ability, but because they have not got the opportunity to develop their full potentials," the Managing Director of a training firm in South Africa, Frank Croswell, disclosed while impacting some women with leadership qualities. To have a successful business according to the trainer, leaders must apply good communication skills and treat people with respect. In addition, doing what one likes is likely to produce positive results than what one doesn't. Some people are not good in their current jobs because they may not be in the right job, thus, have a miserable career since they continue to do the wrong job. To the trainer who has impacted people in more than 50 countries around the world, there is need to support and guide them do the things they are good at. During the capacity-building seminar organised by the Chief Executive Officer of Cameroon National Event Management, Dr Annie Smith, the trainer talked at length on interpersonal relationship concept which is to acknowledge the competence of each other and work as a team. He evoked five salient points as to what makes people succeed in business including recognition which is not necessarily money, have clear direction, and set goals. Feedback from colleagues and the feedback one has to give colleagues, the trainer said, should be honest because it will help them grow. Annie Smith, who believes in the potentials of women, disclosed that if time is not taken off to discuss burning issues like leadership, and with all the God-given potentials, "we will stay at the same spot." Given that one can only distinguish oneself on what one does with passion, she enjoined ladies present to do their job with love.

Cameroon

Canal 2'or - First Lady Gives Higher Impetus

The 11th edition of music and cinema award organized by Canal 2 International held last weekend at the Yaounde… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.