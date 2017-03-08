7 March 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: UN Boss in Somalia As Deaths From Starvation Rises

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday visited drought hit region South West State and called for a swift action by the international community yo avert famine

"People are dying. The world must act now" Guterres earlier said after a meeting with President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo in thr capital Mogadishu.

Guterres was in Baidoa for a first hand assesdment of thr drought impact in the region which remains the most hit.

Some 200 persons are reported to have died in the last two weeks

Thr situation has been made worse with an outbreak of cholera in the region which last week killed at least 75 people .

Guterres visit is an indicator of the urgency for humanitarian aid to avert a repeat of 2011 when famine was declared

