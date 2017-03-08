Mozambique: Mozambicans Excited As Leaders Smoke Peace

THE Zimbabwe senior women basketball team is now set to face Mozambique in the Afrobasket qualifiers following the… Read more »

Maputo — THOUSANDS of Mozambicans exiled by the militancy in their country are anticipating a return home following a truce between the warring parties. The ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) and Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo) have announced the peace deal. President Filipe Nyusi and his longtime rival Afonso Dhlakama confirmed the truce, much to the excitement of Mozambicans strewn in neighbouring countries as Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. An estimated 20 000 Mozambique refugees have found sanctuary in these countries. "When we hear our leaders speaking peace, stability and harmony, we get motivated. It is never good to be a refugee," said João Manjate, now a refugee in Mutare, eastern Zimbabwe. Another Mozambican refugee in Malawi, Pedro Gonçalves, expressed hope the peace initiative will come to finality. "Honestly, living in other people's countries as refugees is not good at all," said Gonçalves. Renamo has been carrying out terror attacks since the tightly-contested election in 2014, which the opposition claims was rigged. Dhlakama pledged his party's commitment to peace. "We intend to achieve true peace, the definitive peace, where Mozambicans can enjoy free circulation and develop the economy of the country." - CAJ News

