8 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: $750 Billion Lost to Untreated Hearing Loss Globally - WHO

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chioma Obinna

On this year's World Hearing Day, the World Health Organisation, WHO has raised alarm that approximately US$ 750 billion is lost to unaddressed hearing loss even as it disclosed that 360 million people in the world have disabling hearing loss.

In Nigeria, a Professor of Otorhinolaryngology at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Professor Abayomi Somefun, said 8.5 million persons suffer hearing loss.

Children are most vulnerable group to ear defects and no fewer than 3.5 million Nigerian children are affected.

The WHO, in a press statement for World Hearing Day 2017 with the theme: "Action for hearing loss: Make a sound investment" stressed that strategies such as prevention, screening for early identification, rehabilitation through hearing devices, captioning and sign language education could mitigate hearing loss and its consequences.

WHO noted that the theme draws attention to the economic impact of hearing loss. "Unaddressed hearing loss poses a high cost for the economy globally and has a significant impact on the lives of those affected. Interventions to address hearing loss are available and are cost-effective.

"Prevention, screening for early identification, rehabilitation through hearing devices, captioning and sign language education are among the strategies which can mitigate hearing loss and its consequences.

WHO explained that the World Hearing Day also highlights actions which can be undertaken by decision-makers to address hearing loss. Hearing loss is a common problem caused by noise, aging, disease, and heredity. Hearing is a complex sense involving both the ear's ability to detect sounds and the brain's ability to interprete those sounds, including the sounds of speech.

Aging and chronic exposure to loud noises are significant factors that contribute to hearing loss. Other factors, such as excessive earwax, can temporarily prevent your ears from conducting sounds as well as they should.

Nigeria

Pete Edochie At 70 - Celebrating Nigeria's Movie Icon

In honour of the 70th birthday anniversary of the Nigerian film icon, Pete Edochie, we take a look at his landmark… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.