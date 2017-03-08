Rwanda: Moroccan Envoy Calls On Senate President

The Moroccan Ambassador to Rwanda, yesterday, called on Senate president Bernard Makuza and the two agreed that parliaments of both countries need to forge relations to ensure the implementation of existing bilateral agreements.

Specifically, Makuza and Amb. Youssef Imani agreed that the legislators from Rwanda and Morocco will work together to ensure the implementation of the bilateral agreements signed in different areas during the visit by the Moroccan king late last year.

Imani is the first Moroccan ambassador resident in Kigali and his appointment followed King Mohammed VI's visit last year.

"We have a number of planned activities notably mutual study tours, information sessions, among others. I believe we have so much to learn from Rwanda and Rwanda can also inspire itself with the experience at parliament and senate level back in my country," Amb. Imani said.

The embassy, the envoy said, is already operational.

Makuza said it was in the interest of the peoples of both countries to take further the ties cultivated by President Paul Kagame and King Mohammed VI.

"Morocco has two chambers of parliament and we have already received an invite from Moroccan senate for a study tour so that we can share experience," he said.

Makuza said the parliaments of the two countries would also interact through Pan-African Parliament cooperation framework.

The bilateral agreements signed included partnerships in agriculture, air travel, fighting terrorism and other forms of transnational crimes, taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to income tax, partnership agreement in the field of tourism and the establishment of a pharmaceutical facility in Rwanda by a Moroccan company, among others.