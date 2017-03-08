Namibia: Diekmann, Hücke-Mcfarlane Win Pointbreak Open Water Swim

JORN Diekmann and Imme Hücke-McFarlane were the senior men and women's winners of the ninth annual Pointbreak Open Water swim which took place at Oanob Resort on Sunday.

According to the event organisers, OTB Sport, the Oanob dam was close to 100 percent full, well up from last year's 42 percent, while their was also a record entry of 250 swimmers in the various categories.

Participants could choose between the 700m, 2,1km and Kiddies Fun event, while a 5km swim was added for the first time. Namibia Swimming Union (Nasu) registered swimmers could use the 5km event as a Fina (International Swimming Federation) qualifier for international events.

Fina swimmers were not allowed to swim in a wetsuit and could not make contact with any life vessels or the water table.

Jörn Diekmann and Dewald Nell, the only two swimmers looking for a Fina qualifying time, both made the Fina time requirement of 1 hour 15 minutes. All other swimmers in the 5km event were not aiming for a Fina qualifying time and most took part in wetsuits and made use of the water table for some well deserved refreshments.

The first three males in the 5km event were Jörn Diekmann in 1:11:50, followed by Mathew Reinhold in 1:13:30 and Paddy Murphy in 1:13:47.

The first three females were Imma Hücke McFalrane in 1:28:38, followed by Tanya Mackensen in 1:31:09 and Marike Skinner in 1:36:46.

Corne le Roux won the 2,1km event in 28:51, while he was also first in the 15 and under age group. Matthias Lichtenberg was second overall in 29:44, and winner of the u30 age group, while Jurie Badenhorst came third overall and won the Senior 30-49 year category in 30:03.

Joanne Liebenberg was the first female in 29:09 and second overall only 18 seconds behind Corné Le Roux. Second female and fourth overall was Tiana Esslinger, just four seconds behind Matthias Lichtenberg, while the third female was Heleni Stergiadis in 30:00, giving her fifth position overall.

In the 2.1km the Elite Female category, Ilka Preschel took first place in 36:48, while Sonja Oberholzer came first in the Senior Female category in 37:06.

Monica Ochse was first in the Female Master category in 40:58, while Gábor Salamon came first in the Male Master category in 35:17.

In the 700m event, Lushano Lamprecht was first overall in 9:24, while Ashia Whitelock was the first female in 10:20.

Hannah Murphy won the 15 and under female category in 11:20, while Martin Oosthuizen won the 15 and under Male category in 9:30.

Anna-Marie White won the Senior Female category in 11:53, while Günther Streit won the Senior Male title in 10:41.