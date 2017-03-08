Rwanda: We Are Ready for Onze Createurs - Rayon Coach

Saturday - CAF Confederation cup, first round/ first leg

Onze Creatures (Mali) vs Rayon Sports (Rwanda)

Rayon Sports head coach Djuma Masudi has said that his side is ready for the first leg match against Mali's Onze Créateurs, in the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup first-round, scheduled on March 11 at Stade Modibo Keita in Bamako.

The 2016 Peace Cup champions were due to depart for Mali in the wee hour this morning (1:45am) aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight and according to Masudi, his side will be aiming for nothing but a positive result away to ease pressure on them when they host the second leg, the following weekend in Kigali.

"I believe we have a strong squad which can get a good result away from home. Our goal is to get a good result in Mali. Onze Créateurs are a strong side, we have tried to watch some of their clips but we are ready for the challenge," said the former Rayon skipper

The Burundian tactician further noted that; "Our preparations have gone pretty well and the mood is great among the players, scoring an away goal is our top priority, but keeping a clean sheet is vital to help us finish the job in the second leg in front of our fans."

However, Masudi will miss the services of his central defence duo - Abdoul Rwatubyaye and Ange Mutsinzi. The two have been key to the team's recent outstanding performance in the league.

Former APR defender Rwatubyaye will miss the crucial match after failing to attain a Caf Licence in time following his transfer while Mutsinzi was sent off in the preliminary round second leg clash against Al Salam Wau of South Sudan.

Rayon Sports advanced to the first round after knocking out El Wau Salaam on a 6-0 aggregate score.

Rayon Sports' best achievement in a CAF competition was reaching in the quarter-finals of the CAF Cup in 2002.

The competition, which ceased to exist in 2004, was played by domestic league runners-up of member associations who had not qualified to one of the two pre-existing CAF international club competitions; the African Cup of Champions Clubs or the African Cup Winners' Cup.

