8 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Inside Job for OR Tambo Heist Not Ruled Out - Hawks

Photo: Arrive Alive
Hawks vehicle (file photo).

Police have not ruled out the possibility that the heist at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday evening was an inside job, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told News24 on Wednesday.

"We can't rule out anything. Please give us time to investigate. We still have to meet with Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) and conduct security checks. It's still premature to make any pronouncements."

A total of R24 million was stolen from a plane at the airport, sources told News24.

People in a marked police vehicle intercepted the money after an SAA flight landed, News24 reported on Tuesday evening. A white Mercedes-Benz is believed to have been used in the operation.

Mulaudzi said a high-level investigation, involving all law enforcement agencies, was underway. He declined to divulge further information.

Acsa spokesperson Trevor Jones said there had been a robbery, but he could not confirm the amount of money stolen.

"No shots were fired and no injuries have been reported. The robbers fled and it is not known at this stage what, if anything, was taken during the incident," Acsa subsequently said in a statement.

"The investigation is at an early stage. Updates will be provided when more information is available."

Flights were unaffected.

Source: News24

