7 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: R24 Million 'Police Car' Heist At OR Tambo

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Arrive Alive
Hawks vehicle (file photo).

A total of R24 million was stolen from a plane at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday evening, sources told News24.

The Hawks are investigating.

Its spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said there was a high level investigation into the robbery. He declined to give out further information at this stage.

After SAA flight 294 landed, people in a marked police vehicle intercepted the money.

A white Mercedes-Benz is believed to have been used in the operation.

Airports Company South Africa spokesperson Trevor Jones said there had been a robbery, but he could not confirm the amount of money stolen.

More to follow.

Source: News24

South Africa

Inside Job for Airport Heist Not Ruled Out - Police Unit

Police have not ruled out the possibility that the heist at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday evening was an… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.