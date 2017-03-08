A total of R24 million was stolen from a plane at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday evening, sources told News24.

The Hawks are investigating.

Its spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said there was a high level investigation into the robbery. He declined to give out further information at this stage.

After SAA flight 294 landed, people in a marked police vehicle intercepted the money.

A white Mercedes-Benz is believed to have been used in the operation.

Airports Company South Africa spokesperson Trevor Jones said there had been a robbery, but he could not confirm the amount of money stolen.

More to follow.

Source: News24