8 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: No New Applications for N-Power Scheme - Presidency

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

The Nigerian government on Tuesday said that it has not re-opened the N-Power Volunteer Corps online portal for new applications.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

According to Mr. Akande, there had been false and fraudulent reports circulating especially on social media that new N-Power applications are now being received on the N-Power portal.

The statement also said that there are also equally false reports and claims about an unauthorised request for vital personal information of beneficiaries on web portals not known to the presidency or any arm of the federal government.

The statement, therefore, implored beneficiaries of the scheme to ignore such fake sources.

"Nigerians, especially beneficiaries and potential beneficiaries of the N-Power Volunteer Corps should ignore such reports emanating from fake sources and outlets and only relate with bonafide presidency and FG sources and web portals," Mr. Akande said.

He added that legitimate communication about the N-Power is done through the website, selection@npower.gov.ng, or the relevant focal persons appointed by each of the 36 states and the FCT.

"Any information that does not emanate from this identified sources or directly from the Presidency should be simply and outrightly dismissed," he said.

The N-Power Volunteer Corps is part of the Federal government's Social Investment Programmes, SIP, under which it plans to hire 350,000 unemployed graduates.

In February, President Muhammadu Buhari had requested appropriation of N157.75 billion in the 2017 budget for the N-Power scheme.

A statement by Mr. Akande had said that in addition to the 350,000 unemployed graduates to be hired and trained, 50,000 non-graduate youth would be engaged as artisans and in other creative ventures.

Meanwhile, in his statement on Tuesday, Mr. Akande disclosed that the government would soon announce plans to ramp up the number of beneficiaries of the scheme to the public.

"In due time, we shall announce information regarding the Buhari administration's plan to ramp up the number of N-Power beneficiaries from the current 200,000 to 350,000 under the 2017 budget proposals now before the National Assembly," the statement said.

