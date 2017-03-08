Nigeria: Int'l Women's Day - Cleric Advocates for More Gender Inclusive World

A catholic cleric, Rev. Fr. John Damian Adizie has identified mothers as the joy of every home, saying that they deserve our love, respect and should be given more opportunities in the workplace as mothers all over the world are being celebrated.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, in commemoration of the International Women's Day celebration, Rev. Fr. Adizie, the Spiritual Director of a catholic healing ministry, The Catholic Adoration of Holy Spirit, Egoro, Amede, Ekpoma in Edo State charged people, especially men to celebrate their wives, mothers and women in general for who they are and what they represent in the life of every family.

"Mothers are the joy of every home. A home without a mother is like a generator without fuel. Mothers are the most caring and most loving figures in the world. Mothers deserve our love, our respect and even our gifts."

Rev. Fr. Adizie who quoted the words of Catholic Pope Francis said, "A world without mothers would be inhumane, because mothers always know how to give witness even in the worst of times. Without mothers, not only would there be no new people of faith, but the faith would lose a good portion of its simple and profound warmth." Mothers are the biological source of life and the unifying figures in every family. They are the most precious gift of God to every human family."

According to him, United Nations has set aside the month of March as a month of celebration for mothers and women in general and with this year's International Women's Day anniversary theme: "Women in the changing world of work planet 50-50 by 2030, 'Be bold for change' it becomes imperative to accord women the honour they deserve with a campaign for more gender inclusive world."

He also made known that March 25 being the Catholic solemnity of Annunciation, a day Christians, especially Catholics, celebrates the conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary which preludes to Mothering Sunday, March 26, It is a day set aside to appreciate mothers for the wonderful and indispensable role they are playing in the family, the Church and in the society at large.