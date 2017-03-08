Photo: Vanguard

President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abuja — The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has asked the federal government to stop the phone call games with President Muhammadu Buhari and face governance issues that would alleviate the suffering of the masses.

The conference observed that the continued media hype of the president's calls to different individuals was unnecessary since President Buhari has transmitted power to Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, who should not be distracted at this trying times.

CNPP in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, yesterday, called on the National Assembly to openly investigate President Buhari's health status, adding that since the president has officially handed over power to acting President Yemi Osinbajo, he should be allowed to work.

"We see the continued media hype of President Buhari's phone calls and possible photoshopped pictures of individual visits to his London hospital as a distraction.

"Why is the president always calling from his sick bed to individuals at a time he should be resting to get well quick and return home?

"If he can be talking to individuals, what is difficult about talking to the nation in a live broadcast, where some citizens can call in and get his response?

"The presidency should stop deceiving Nigerians and know that governance must not be based on lies and propaganda," it said.

The CNPP added that at a time the average Nigerian does not know where the next meal will come from, the people see the presidency toiling with people's emotions rather than face governance issues to reduce the current suffering in the country.

"Enough of phone calls from President Buhari. It is time for the ruling party to deliver on its campaign promises and make life better for the citizens of Nigeria," CNPP said.

"The true health status of President Buhari should be openly investigated by the National Assembly for Nigerians to know how to pray for their president as we suspect that a few cabals in the president's cabinet are using his health challenges to milk the country dry.

"When the cabal gives directives, they turn around and tell Nigerians that the instruction is coming from the president. They should allow the acting president to work for Nigerians who elected them."

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the party's Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Walid Jubril, said the party's leaders are ready to visit and sympathise with President Buhari in London.

Jubril, who denied that the party promoted the rumoured death of the president, said the PDP was rather praying fervently for Mr. Buhari's safe return to Nigeria.

"Let him be well and come back and continue with his leadership of Nigeria.

"If we are to be given the opportunity, the PDP leaders will even go to London to wish him well and sympathise with his family," he said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

The BoT chairman, also spoke on the lingering crisis in the party, saying: "the PDP will never die."

According to him, the party is making efforts to end the lingering crisis facing it and forge ahead.

"By the grace of God we are coming clean and the PDP will never die, it will remain as a very strong party.

"There could be differences; differences will come and go, we will emerge stronger and ready to win all elections like we have won in Rivers, Taraba, Gombe, and we are going to win in Anambra, Ekiti hands down."

The BoT chairman cautioned against confusing party members, saying they should allow ongoing reconciliation efforts by well meaning Nigerians including former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said apart from Jonathan, other party members were are also engaged in the reconciliation efforts.

"I am very sure that there are moves by very responsible party leaders on way forward for our party and we are making a lot of contacts," he said.

According him, the former president was consulting with the BoT and all the estranged groups in the party.

"He has spoken with Makarfi and Sheriff and he is also talking with me as BoT chairman."

"People should give the former president the opportunity to make proper scrutiny and come out with agreeable solutions on this matter.

"They should not be in too much hurry to further confuse members; we are talking about political solutions."

Jubril dismissed reports of alleged attempt by the Makarfi faction to break away and register a new party.

"My belief is that when there are such decisions, it will be subjected to scrutiny and discussions by all organs and forums such as the national assembly, the ministers forum, former governors, and we have the BOT and also the chairmen of various states.

"Whatever we want to do, it must be subjected to their beliefs and understanding.

"I wonder if anybody will say that he has gone to register on behalf of PDP; I will not accept that."