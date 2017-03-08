Sudan: Discussion of Arrangements for Nuclear Energy Program's Report Kicks Off

Khartoum — A three-day workshop on discussion of the report on the arrangements of the Sudanese Nuclear Power Generation kicked off Tuesday.

The workshop was organized by the Public Administration for the Electricity Generation by Using the Nuclear Energy at the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity in collaboration with experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Director of the Technical Department at the General Directorate for Electricity Generation by Using Nuclear Power Engineer Jaafar Khairallah said that the activities of the workshop came within the framework of Sudan preparations to build its first nuclear plant in the country, adding that the relevant ministries will participate together in the preparation of the necessary infrastructure to construct the first nuclear plant representing 19 elements such as the supervisory and legal framework, electricity grid and human capacity building, referring to the completion of the preparation of the progress report.

Khairallah emphasized that the visit of International Atomic Energy Agency experts came in the light of Sudan's cooperation with the IAEA, hoping that the workshop results in the required outcome lead to the rehabilitation of the infrastructure for production of the peaceful nuclear energy program in the country.

Meanwhile, the visiting IAEA Expert Anthony Astute affirmed expressed his happiness with the great collaboration between IAEA and Sudan in the field of nuclear energy production for peaceful purposes, stressing the keenness of his agency to consolidate this cooperation and help Sudan to complete the shortcomings of infrastructure to build the project according to the safety systems adopted by the IAEA.

It is worth mentioning that the workshop witnessed participation of experts from the Supervisory Organ on the Nuclear and Radiological Activities, the Sudan Atomic Energy Corporation and the Geological Research Corporation as well as the Supreme Council for the Environment, the College of Nuclear Engineering at the University of Sudan for Science and Technology and the Faculty of Science at the University of Khartoum.