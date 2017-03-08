Sudan: Hassabo Says Education Is One of Pillars of Economic and Social Development

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has underlined that education is one of most important bases of renaissance and economic and social development and that knowledge, capacity building and rehabilitation of cadres are key reasons behind progress of countries and communities.

He added that Sudan is moving towards compulsory of learning and providing seat for every child in the school.

Addressing the Conference of African Council for Distance Education (ACDE), THE Vice-President, referring to higher education revolution in Sudan, said the intake of higher education institutions has risen from 5000 to 400 thousand students over the last twenty-five years, commending experiments of Sudan Open University and Al-Neileen University in field of distance learning and education.

Hassabo indicated to role being played by Sudan in domain of distance education and open learning, disclosing that about 5000 African students are engaging in this field.

He appreciated the telecommunication sector and its role in economic and cultural development , demanding the sector to play bigger role in educational process so as the education be ease, simple and cheap and to achieve the 2020 strategic goals.

The Vice-President affirmed importance of the conference and reiterated that its outcome would be adopted and turned into policies and decisions.