Sudan: Abu Kashawa Affirms Importance of Open Learning, Good Infrastructures of Universities

Khartoum — Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research,Professor Somia Abu Kashawa said the open learning and distance education have special importance for serving many categories of the community , underlining that Sudan is capable to provide advanced services in this connection.

This came while the Minister was addressing sitting of the 5th Conference of the African Council for Distance Education(ACDE) at premises of the Ministry, Tuesday, organized by Sudan Open University in collaboration with Al-Neileen University under the motto "Open learning and distance education in Africa in digital era."

Prof. Abu Kashawa expressed pleasure over holding the conference in Sudan, underlined that infrastructures of universities in field of open learning and distance education are good.

She added the students of distance education receive specialized courses through internet which covers all universities across the Country.