Sudan: President Says Particular Attention Be Accorded to UAE Investments

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, has directed that due attention be accorded to Arab investment and investments of the United Arab Emirates in particular.

The president on Tuesday received the visiting UAE companies' delegation currently on visit to the Sudan.

The Minister for Investment, Dr. Mudathir Abdul Ghani, who was accompanying the UAE delegation, pointed out in press statements following the meeting with the president that the visiting delegation has briefed the president on huge investment projects covering the fields of services, mining and gold prospection and mining in addition to some industrial and hotel investment along with some productive projects in North Sudan State of shamalia.

The minister said this meeting was a follow up of meeting held in Abu Dhabi town and that the two sides would go ahead with the implementation of those projects in the Sudan, in line with the directives given by the president of the Republic Omar Bashir.

The minister said the delegation represent a number of UAE companies that are registered in European countries in different domain in addition to their main areas of interests which cover provision of funds for projects implementation.

He said this meeting has particularly dwelt on the implementation of animals' fattening and slaughter houses and export-oriented agricultural projects, namely vegetable and oil seeds.