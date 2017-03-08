7 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: MP Says Improvement of Relations With Us Congress Will Yield Removal of Sudan From List of Terrorism-Sponsoring Countries

Khartoum — The alternate Chairman of the National Assembly's External Relations Committee , Mutawakil Mahmoud expected that improvement of parliamentary ties with US Congress within framework of recent exchange of visits by two sides would lead during the coming period to deletion of name of Sudan from list of terrorism-sponsoring countries.

He affirmed in a statement to SUNA importance of contact with other parliaments in the world to remove the negative image of Sudan, referring to current visit of the Speaker of the National Assembly to the United States of American and his meetings with some Congressmen.

Mahmoud explained that the Parliament received during the past period parliamentray delegations from European Union, USA, Italy, Britain, Somalia and France.

