7 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister Reviews With Chinese Company's Delegation Investment in Maritime and River Fishing

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Livestock, Prof. Musa Tibin Musa has revealed several aspects of investment between Sudan and the State of China in the field of fish.

This came during a meeting with the delegation of the Chinese Jigan Company operating in the field of maritime fishing where he briefed them on the country's investment capabilities in the field of maritime fishing projects.

Prof. Tibin pointed to the visit of the delegation of Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, during the previous days, to the both Merowe and Port Sudan, where they got acquainted with Sudan potentials in water resources and swamps a matter makes it attractive to investors in the field of maritime and river fishing on the Red Sea coast and Merowe Dam, revealing that the Chinese companies will invest in fish farming projects.

The minister said that China was the one of major fish-producing countries through the use of modern technologies in its breeding, stressing that their entry in the partnership has enhanced the joint cooperation between the company and the ministry as well as the development of aquaculture projects and ways of fish farming, describing fishery as an important sector and essential pillar of food security and support of the national economy.

Sudan

Constitutional Amendments Committee Deputy Chair Says Work On General Features Started

The Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Amendments Committee, Ahmed Al Tigani, on Monday pointed out that his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.