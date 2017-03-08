Sudan: Minister Reviews With Chinese Company's Delegation Investment in Maritime and River Fishing

Khartoum — The Minister of Livestock, Prof. Musa Tibin Musa has revealed several aspects of investment between Sudan and the State of China in the field of fish.

This came during a meeting with the delegation of the Chinese Jigan Company operating in the field of maritime fishing where he briefed them on the country's investment capabilities in the field of maritime fishing projects.

Prof. Tibin pointed to the visit of the delegation of Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, during the previous days, to the both Merowe and Port Sudan, where they got acquainted with Sudan potentials in water resources and swamps a matter makes it attractive to investors in the field of maritime and river fishing on the Red Sea coast and Merowe Dam, revealing that the Chinese companies will invest in fish farming projects.

The minister said that China was the one of major fish-producing countries through the use of modern technologies in its breeding, stressing that their entry in the partnership has enhanced the joint cooperation between the company and the ministry as well as the development of aquaculture projects and ways of fish farming, describing fishery as an important sector and essential pillar of food security and support of the national economy.