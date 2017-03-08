Sudan: FVP Receives Congratulation From Mighani

Khartoum — The First Vice President and the Prime Minister, Barki Hassan Salih, has received a phone call from leader of the Democratic Unionist Party and head of the Katmya religious sect, congratulating him on his appointment as Prime Minister, expressing his confidence that Bakri was the right man to lead the executive to ward new success and achievements.
On his part, the Prime Minister, Barki has expressed his thanks and gratitude for the call, and the congratulations, saying he looks forwards to see Mirghani soon inside the homeland.